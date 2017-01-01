Drake heaps praise on 'stunning' NBA Awards date

Rapper Drake has gushed about sports analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude online after taking the "stunning" TV reporter as his date to the NBA Awards on Monday night (26Jun17).

The Hotline Bling hitmaker served as the host of the inaugural New York City ceremony, which celebrates the best talents in the National Basketball Association (NBA), and turned heads on the red carpet by walking arm-in-arm with Rosalyn.

Drake wore a white Tom Ford tuxedo jacket with black pants and a black bow tie for the occasion, while NBA on TNT show regular Rosalyn dressed to impress in a strapless red gown and nude heels.

The stars, both 30, were happy to cuddle up for photos at the event, and it appears Drake was still smiling the morning after the prizegiving as he took to Instagram to share a snap of the two looking cosy at the bash.

"My stunning date for the evening @rosgo21," he captioned the red carpet picture.

It's not known if Drake is actually dating Rosalyn, but the hip-hop star has made no secret of his admiration for the TV personality. They previously met at a basketball match in December, 2015, when he posted a photo of the pair on social media.

"When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game," the Toronto Raptors team ambassador wrote beside the image, suggesting he was captivated by Rosalyn.

Drake, who has previously been linked on and off to R&B collaborator Rihanna, has been single since enjoying a reported fling with Jennifer Lopez in late 2016. They are rumoured to have parted ways in February (17), weeks before the singer/actress went public with her romance with former baseball ace Alex Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Rosalyn recently dismissed claims she was dating Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant.