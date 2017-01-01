Ed Sheeran working on secret experimental album

Ed Sheeran has been working on a secret album for more than six years.

The 26-year-old has been working on the project alongside his regular material since he began working on his 2011 album + (plus).

Ed says the project has been so slow in coming to fruition as he's only been writing one song for the record each year.

"I've been working on this one since the same time as Plus. Every year I write a song that will go on it," he tells British newspaper The Sun. "So I have about six, seven at the moment. It's not necessarily experimental but I don't think there'll be any hot radio songs on it this time. It's a very acoustic record, very acoustic."

The musician, who performed at Britain's famous Glastonbury festival on Sunday (25Jun17), says fans may have to wait a while to hear the secret album, and it may not be the next record he releases.

"It will potentially come later, because it's been about six years in the making and it might be another three or four. So I might put other stuff out before then, just to have something out," he explains.

In the meantime Ed is looking to collaborate with other acts, and wants to reteam with Justin Bieber after writing the Canadian star's 2015 hit Love Yourself.

"I'm always, always up for working with Bieber," he explains. "He's doing a lot of these features (collaborations with other artists) then he's touring. But when he wants to start making another album, I'd love to be involved. I've got some ideas. I think he's really talented. And his head's screwed on properly now."

The singer-songwriter is also planning to team up with hip-hop star DJ Khaled on a new track.

"Me and DJ Khaled were talking about doing a song but I haven't had any time to go in the studio, so I missed this album," he reveals. "But hopefully next year. I'm keeping open."

After his Glastonbury set Ed was forced to defend himself after being accused of using a backing track.

In a post on Twitter he corrected his detractors, telling fans he had in fact used loop station pedals to achieve a musical layering effect.