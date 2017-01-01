Chris Brown and Migos 'involved in brawl at BET Awards after-party'

Chris Brown was reportedly involved in a brawl with members of the rap trio Migos at a BET Awards after-party.

Chris premiered the music video for PIE, his new collaboration with rapper Future at the bash in Los Angeles, held after Sunday's (25Jun17) entertainment prize-giving

According to TMZ.com, when Migos members Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff turned up at the event members of their entourage were involved in a scuffle with Chris's associates, leading to a member of the rap trio being punched.

Chris reportedly attempted to stay out of the brawl, but video footage posted by an onlooker on Twitter appears to show the rappers and their pals attempting to confront the R&B singer near his car.

Editors at the gossip site report that police were called to investigate the incident, but that by the time they arrived Migos and Chris had left the scene.

The Bad and Boujee rappers were earlier involved in an altercation with hip-hop veteran Joe Budden on the BET Awards red carpet.

Migos were speaking to Budden and a collection of panelists assembled for Complex magazine's online video series Everyday Struggle when Takeoff took exception to host DJ Akademiks questions about not appearing his group's biggest hit to date, Bad and Boujee.

Budden then began wrapping up the awkward interview, bringing it to a close before dropping his microphone and storming out of his chair.

The hip-hop trio then left their own seats and began advancing towards the Pump It Up rapper, causing security personnel to intervene.

Migos performed at the BET Awards ceremony, taking to the stage at L.A. Microsoft Theater to play Bad and Boujee and its follow-up single T-Shirt.

The group, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, also took home the Best Group award at the ceremony, hosted by bosses at Black Entertainment Television.