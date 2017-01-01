Nile Rodgers stunned by British spirit following Grenfell Tower blaze

Nile Rodgers has paid tribute to the British spirit, confessing the 10 days he has spent helping the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire have been the most inspiring of his life.

The Chic star told the crowd at Sunday's (25Jun17) Glastonbury festival he joined the volunteers who came together to help the survivors of London's tragic blaze, and admitted he had been moved by the experience.

"I have been here in London for about 10 days and... it has been the most inspirational period of my life," Rodgers, who is also part of the Grenfell Tower charity single, said. "You guys have been f**king unbelievable.

"I never saw such spirit. It brought a tear to my eye... People’s spirit, instead of what I was seeing on the television when I was flying over, seeing a bunch of people being angry and stuff, I saw a bunch of people who were full of love, filled with hope."

Rodgers also opened up about his prostate cancer battle during his set, telling fans he beat the disease in 2013.

"Six years later I am cancer free," he yelled.

Meanwhile, the Chic founder has revealed he pulled a song inspired by Prince from his new album, because it didn't feel right.

Before his set at Glastonbury, he told Pitchfork.com, "The last two times I saw Prince was playing on stage with him and then him coming to my show, so the album was talking about that. As a matter of fact, there is a song on the album that the working title is Prince Said It, and it was about my conversations with Prince. But after he passed away, it felt wrong. It felt uncomfortable."

Nile admitted he's still reeling from the 2016 deaths of his friends, adding, "From the time that I started to work on this album, a lot of heavy things have happened. I mean, David Bowie died. Prince died. People who were really, really close to me passed away, and that wasn't supposed to be part of the narrative."