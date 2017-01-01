Sheryl Crow’s sons help her tackle the dating scene

Motherhood has made it easier for Sheryl Crow to eliminate potential boyfriends.

The Soak Up the Sun singer has raised adopted sons Wyatt, 10, and seven-year-old Levi since they were babies.

She’s had several high profile relationships in the past, including an engagement to cyclist Lance Armstrong and a romance with actor Owen Wilson. And while Sheryl is open to the prospect of marriage in the future, finding someone to walk down the aisle with isn’t her priority right now.

Admitting she introduces her potential beaus to her sons as her friends, the star told Britain’s Closer magazine, “When you have kids, it helps you to make decision about who you’re going to spend your time with very quickly. You don’t want to introduce them to juts anyone.

“I’m not dating anybody at the moment. Dating is hard work and I know so many fantastic single women who can’t find anybody. But I’ve met some nice people and I’m happy.”

Quizzed on whether she’d consider having a romance play out in the spotlight again, Sheryl explained it depends on the person and while she knows some people manage it successfully - she can’t help but feel “pressure”.

One person who enjoys a happy relationship in the public eye is Nicole Kidman, who shares two daughters with musician husband Keith Urban. The Big Little Lies actress frequently gushes about how content she is in her marriage, and as one of Sheryl’s closest friends, that’s inspiring for her to see.

“I see quite a bit of Nicole,” Sheryl, 55, smiled. “We both travel a lot and we just went on holiday together for two nights. It’s nice to have girlfriends who are working moms and understand the pitfalls. Nashville is amazing in that there are a lot of well-known people, but it’s out of the limelight, so our children have a very normal upbringing.”