Liam Payne: ‘I’m no Beyonce when it comes to performing’

Liam Payne admits he’s “no Beyonce” with his dance moves, but he’s getting better at performing.

The English singer rose to fame as one fifth of mega boyband One Direction, but since the group went on hiatus in January, 2016, he’s been testing out a new sound with his solo material.

He dropped first single Strip That Down, featuring Migos rapper Quavo, in May (17), with the track faring well in the charts.

As well as his solo work, 23-year-old Liam is also a new dad, after his girlfriend Cheryl, 33, gave birth to their first child, son Bear, in March.

“I literally had them (Cheryl and Bear) watch my whole performance in my little gym upstairs,” he shared with Reveal magazine. “It was hilarious.

“I like Cheryl to check things. She’s an amazing performer, If there’s a dance move, she’ll go, ‘Yeah, do this a little bit more this way.’ She gets into it. It’s great to have someone who’s a pro at home. I’m no Beyonce, but I’m getting there.”

Liam hasn’t been shy when talking about his new family, and regularly opens up about what it’s like being a first-time father.

Unfortunately Liam was forced to miss his first Father’s Day with Bear earlier this month (Jun17), as he had work commitments in America. Luckily Cheryl was fine with it, and sent her beau a sweet message via Instagram to show his family was thinking of him.

“Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son,” she captioned a black and white shot of the singer. “The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you."