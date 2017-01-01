Demi Lovato snaps back at Halsey over Cool For the Summer lyrics

Demi Lovato has turned on Halsey after the bisexual singer appeared to take a swipe at her Cool For the Summer lyrics during a recent interview.

The Gasoline singer recently told Paper magazine she hates straight stars singing about sexual experimentation being taboo - and appeared to single out Demi and Katy Perry in her attack.

She said, "Generally the closest thing to queer representation you get in pop are songs sung by straight women, and they're more about experimental hookups...,' Halsey said, "Oh, yeah. Bisexuality as a taboo: 'Don't tell your mom', or 'We shouldn't do this', or 'This feels so wrong but it's so right'."

Demi, whose Cool For The Summer hit featured the lyrics 'Don't tell your mother', didn't need Halsey to confirm she was talking about her and took to Twitter on Friday (23Jun17) to growl, "You know a song is a hit when people are still talking about the lyrics two years later. #shhhhdonttellyourmother (sic)."

The post was immediately 'liked' by Demi's pal Iggy Azalea, who Halsey called a "f**king moron" in another recent interview with The Guardian.

The singer accused the Australian rapper of having a "complete disregard" for black culture and insisted Iggy would never appear on one of her records.

"There's a lot of people I wouldn't put on my record," she said. "Iggy Azalea, absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F**king moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me."

Meanwhile, Halsey also tells Paper she has had to withstand bi-phobia from both the straight and LGBT community, adding, "I still see people on the internet saying, 'Of course Halsey says she's bisexual. It'll help her sell albums'. I never came out as a musician because I was already out when I started making music. I was out in high school!

"I was in high school with people walking past me in the hallway calling me, 'Dyke'... That was just a part of my reality... There's a lack of acceptance. It happens in TV all the time when people write bisexual characters as going through a phase or struggling with something. It's part of some mental breakdown or rebellion storyline, and that just sucks."