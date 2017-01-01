Bradley Cooper and Johnny Depp gatecrash Kris Kristofferson's Glastonbury set

Bradley Cooper added a little movie star power to the festivities at Glastonbury on Friday (23Jun17) as he and Johnny Depp gatecrashed Kris Kristofferson's afternoon set.

Cooper was filming footage for his A Star is Born remake and hit the festival's Pyramid Stage much to the delight of surprised fans to introduce the country singer, who starred in the 1976 version of the movie.

Depp joined in the fun during Kristofferson's set when he made an appearance to perform Sunday Morning Coming Down with the veteran.

"What an honour to be on the same stage as you," the country star said as he introduced the movie star to the stage.

Depp's stage appearance came hours after the actor made headlines by joking "maybe it’s time" that an actor assassinated the President of the United States, while introducing a screening of his movie The Libertine at the festival.

"Can we bring Trump here (to Glastonbury)?" he asked the crowd on Thursday (22Jun17). "I think (Donald) Trump needs help. There are a lot of dark places he could go."

Johnny's statements escalated when he seemed to allude to the 1865 assassination of iconic U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, who was shot dead by actor John Wilkes Booth.

"I'm not insinuating anything - by the way this will be in the press and it will be horrible - but when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" he mused to members of the crowd, who responded to the astonishing statement with loud cheers.

Depp went on to qualify his remarks by assuring fans he meant no harm with the Trump assassination reference - the star made it clear he was merely observing the fact that an American president has not been assassinated in over a century and a half.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt was also spotted at Glastonbury 2017 checking out Kristofferson's set from the side of the Pyramid Stage.

Radiohead will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, while Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran are billed to wrap up the festivities on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.