Janet Jackson 'so happy' since becoming a mother

Janet Jackson is "so happy" after becoming a parent to the "cutest baby", according to her longtime producer Jimmy Jam.

The Together Again singer welcomed her first child, son Eissa, in January (17) and in May, she confirmed she had split from Eissa's father Wissam Al Mana.

However, despite going through some major life changes in recent months, the 51-year-old is "so happy", Jimmy Jam told ETOnline at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday (22Jun17).

Janet has been living in London but she keeps in touch with the producer via text message or FaceTime so he can talk to her baby.

"I get FaceTime (calls) at like two in the morning, usually when I'm wrapping up in the studio," he shared. "It's always just Eissa (on FaceTime), she's in the background somewhere. He's the cutest baby in the history of babies."

She has been largely out of the spotlight since she quit her world tour to focus on her family but she is ready to get back to performing and recording music, Jimmy said, adding that she is "excited to go back to her day job."

He also assured her that she will have newfound creativity and inspiration for her music now that she's a mum, and she's started to discover that for herself.

"A whole different reservoir of creativity, of cadence, of love, and all these things that have always been with you but it doesn't really come out until (you become a parent)," he added. "She's recognising that."

Janet and Wissam reunited in court in London earlier this month for a divorce hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice, where they reportedly met with Justice Anna Pauffley for several hours. Janet was reportedly "in good spirits" when she left, while Al Mana appeared "somber," reported E! News.