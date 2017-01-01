Ed Sheeran reunites with terminally ill fan for sweet photo

Ed Sheeran has made a terminally ill fan “overly happy” by reuniting with her to take a photo over a year and a half after they first met.

Teenager Sophia Gall from Victoria, Australia, has been travelling Europe since the beginning of this month (Jun17) after revealing her cancer has spread and become incurable.

She was previously lucky enough to meet her idol Ed back in December 2015 and shared a photo of the pair together on Instagram at the time, with medication tubes visible in her nose.

And it seems Lego House hitmaker Ed, 26, watched her recent emotional video in May (17) in which she shared her desire to meet him once again before her health deteriorates more as she’s now shared a brand new snap of herself grinning next to the musician. It looks as though Sophia met him during her visit to England, ahead of Ed’s headlining gig at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday (26Jun17).

“(day 20) OMGMGMMMG (sic) IT HAPPENED. I WAS REUNITED WITH MY FAVE GINGER @teddysphotos !!!” she gushed in the picture caption, in which the singer is seen holding the camera phone as Sophia beams next to him. “ED SHEERAN YOU ARE TRULY AMAZING I am so overly happy right now. This day has been AMAMZING (sic) and I never want it to end!!!”

The other wish Sophia shared on her Facebook video last month was to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the U.S., though it’s not yet known if the TV personality has granted it.

In the meantime Ed is getting ready to perform to a crowd of thousands at the annual music event, which will mark the first time he’s taken the top spot.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2 on Thursday (22Jun17) he compared himself to the other headlining acts Radiohead and the Foo Fighters, joking, “I’m definitely the one that’s of place on that list. But I think that’s an exciting thing. You know doing this festival for the first time like not even as a main headliner but just playing it, it’s daunting."