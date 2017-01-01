Fifth Harmony won't change their name after Camila Cabello's departure

Fifth Harmony will keep their original band name, despite becoming a four-piece when Camila Cabello left in December (16).

Camila left to pursue a solo career and although their band name no longer reflects the number of members, remaining bandmates Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke Hernandez, and Normani Kordei are determined to keep their moniker the way it is.

When asked by MTV News if they ever thought about changing it, both Ally and Normani responded by saying, "Absolutely not", before Lauren explained that they never gave a potential name change any real consideration.

"It was obviously a thought, just because it was obviously a prevalent thing that there’s four of us, not five," she said. "Regardless, we were all very united in the fact that we didn’t want to change the name. It wasn't our thought that was circulating, it was other people's thoughts. The Internet, other people thinking that they know what's up.

"We felt like, within ourselves, like no, Fifth Harmony is the name we grew with and we worked for and it’s our brand. It’s who we are. It’s our whole entire moment. It’s what we spent five years on."

The band were put together on the US version of talent show The X Factor in 2012. They went through a couple of name changes, including The Lylas and 1432, in the first stages of the show until Simon Cowell decided to let the public rename them, and after that they were known as Fifth Harmony.

Referring to the public vote, Dinah added, "The fans named us Fifth Harmony, and now they're the fifth member."

Camila launched her solo career with debut single Crying in the Club in May and the Work From Home singers launched their first single as a foursome, titled Down, in June.