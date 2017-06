Radiohead have created a video for the song ‘Man Of War’, now released as part of the expanded ‘OK Computer’.Thom Yorke has dedicated the new edition ‘OKNOTOK’ to his late partner Dr Rachel Owen, who passed away at age 48 on December 20, 2016 from cancer.The new edition of ‘OK Computer’ has been released to mark the 20th anniversary of the original release of the album. Radiohead’s last album was ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ in 2016.Radiohead are due to play the main stage at Glastonbury tonight.