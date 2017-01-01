Iggy Azalea keen to end six-year feud with Azealia Banks

Iggy Azalea has reached out to rap rival Azealia Banks in a bid to end their long-running feud.

The two women have been snapping back and forth for the past six years, with Banks lashing out at the Fancy star for adopting African-American speak and cultural symbols even though she's a white Australian.

The feud reached its height at the beginning of last year (16), when Iggy insisted she and the 212 rapper "don't like each other on a personal level".

Her comments only incensed Azealia, who took aim at her rival's plastic surgery procedure, tweeting: "No one is talking about you so you choose to mention me... Wrong move h**... Mentioning me is the only thing that will get you attention. Because ur (sic) music and nose job are trash."

Banks further taunted Iggy by sampling her song My World for her hit Used to Being Alone.

The two rappers haven't snapped at each other for months and now Iggy wants to end the feud for good, noting they share the same star sign.

In a lengthy message on Snapchat, she writes: "Call me crazy but girl, I don’t hate you. I don’t know you to hate you. I believe you may want to meet me in person so you can steal a lock of my hair and cast a spell hoping I die (lol) I don’t agree with many of your opinions but honestly, at times I empathize with you as a creative Gemini woman."

"I wish you had spoken to me before deciding I was out to get you when we first came on the scene," she adds, "but that’s also typical Gemini reaction s**t (I get it). As a 27 year old adult woman just know: I wish you well from one human to another and joke collaboration or not as adults we should move past trivial beef with strangers."

The two stars first fell out in 2012, when Banks voiced her disagreement over XXL magazine's choice of Azalea as the lone female rapper on its annual Freshman cover.

Banks has since responded to Iggy's Snapchat post, stating she's hoping to "have an open discussion about this" with the Aussie, adding, "I feel America and the world could really benefit from some candid discourse between two public figures about the world’s biggest sickness, racism."