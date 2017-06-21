Grenfell Tower single delivers massive opening day sales

Park Lane at a stand still as #DayOfRage protest for #grenfelltower victims marches on. A post shared by Music News (@musicnewsweb) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

The Grenfell Tower charity single Bridge Over Troubled Water is set to claim Number 1 on this week's Official Singles Chart following its release yesterday (June 21), the Official Charts Company can confirm.Released at 8am yesterday, the Artists For Grenfell all-star rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's track has already shifted 120,000 across downloads and streaming equivalent sales, that’s the biggest opening day of any single this decade. The song features a host of artists including Stormzy, Robbie Williams, Paloma Faith and the London Community Gospel Choir.The track is currently outperforming its nearest rival, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's Despacito by 40,000 copies.Bridge Over Troubled Water is all-but-certain to debut at Number 1 on this week's Official Chart, which will be revealed tomorrow (June 23) on BBC Radio 1 with Greg James from 4pm, with the full Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com.Money raised from the single will go towards The London Community Foundation, you can also donate to the victims at artistsforgrenfell.com. All proceeds – from both the track and donations will be distributed via The London Community Foundation.