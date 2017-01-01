Courteney Cox 'would love' to have a baby with Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox is keen to have another baby with boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

The Snow Patrol rocker and the former Friends star broke off their engagement in November, 2015, after 18 months together, but rekindled their relationship in March, 2016.

It isn't clear if they're still planning to head down the aisle, but the 53-year-old, who is a mum to 13-year-old daughter Coco, wants to expand her family with Johnny.

"I would love to have a baby now," she tells Newbeauty.com. "I mean, I could carry someone else's egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is."

Johnny is 13 years younger than the actress, but Courteney insists she doesn't notice the age difference because of how the rocker makes her feel.

"He's younger than me, and with any other guy that would be the hardest thing in the world, but looks are not that important to him or his family," she says. "External beauty isn't even on his radar. I used to worry about the age difference, but I don't think it matters. He appreciates beauty, but it's deeper than that. It's deeper for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy."

Cox initially remained tight-lipped about her break-up with McDaid, but she opened up to TV survival expert Bear Grylls on his show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, revealing she and the rock star had different approaches to love and the split was "brutal".

"We were engaged for over a year and then we broke up," she recalled on the show last year (16). "He's from Ireland and the way he regards love is precious. We have to treat it in a different way.

"It's more special. You coddle it. So, I didn't know how to regard love the way he does. And I definitely made a lot of mistakes that I see, whether it's co-dependency or people-pleasing. I didn't know how to bring it in. It was always external."