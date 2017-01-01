T.I. to front Atlanta police drama

Rapper T.I. is heading back to TV as the star of a new police drama.

The hitmaker, who tasted success as the star of his own family reality TV series, will lead the cast of Atlanta's Most Wanted, a drama developed by the rap star and movie mogul Jerry Bruckheimer.

T.I. will play the son of a notorious Atlanta criminal, who is recruited to be part of a new vice squad.

Calling the drama "a passion project", he tells The Hollywood Reporter, "It's going to be amazing to see my city represented in this fashion."

The rapper recently made it clear he was focusing on his acting career, and he is also teaming up with comedian Kevin Hart for The Studio at Showtime, while this week (beg19Jun17) he'll begin production on The Trap with Mike Epps.

He will also reprise his Ant-Man character, Dave, for the Marvel film's upcoming sequel.

After he and his estranged wife Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle separated last September (16), the hip-hop heavyweight admitted the split provided him with a strong and fresh resolve regarding his career pursuits.

T.I., real name Clifford Harris Jr., is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure his ex and six kids are happy despite the break-up.

"Ultimately man, I’m on a mission," he explained during an interview with New York radio station Power 105 in April (17). "I’m striving to take my family, its name and our legacy as far and high as it can possibly go."