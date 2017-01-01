Adele shares a cup of tea and cuddle with Grenfell Tower firefighters

Adele visited firefighters at Chelsea Firestation on Monday (19Jun17) to share a "cup of tea and a cuddle" with them following the devastating blaze at London's Grenfell Tower last week.

The 29-year-old singer showed her appreciation for the first responders on the scene of the tragic fire by making a trip to the station to chat to the men and women who helped tackle the inferno.

Firefighter Rob Petty shared a picture of himself and several colleagues posing alongside the Hello star, who looked stylish but casual in an off-the-shoulder black and white polka dot dress.

"Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle," he wrote alongside the snap.

Adele's visit came as the death toll from the horrific incident rose to 79, with only five victims formally identified so far. Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy added the task of naming the others killed in the blaze is likely to be a long and arduous process because the intensity of the fire is making it difficult to identify remains.

Mother-of-one Adele has been doing her best to support those who fought the fire, those who have been left homeless by the incident and the families of the victims, but on a low-key scale.

Instead of publicly announcing her intention to go and visit the site of the fire, Adele made an unannounced trip to the apartment building in the affluent Notting Hill neighbourhood of the English capital. She was reportedly accompanied by husband Simon Konecki as she made her way round the area that has become a vigil site.

Adele was spotted at the site by several fans who took to Twitter to praise their idol, with one writing: "Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them."

Another wrote, "Adele is at currently at Grenfell Tower asking if anyone needs help that was affected by the fire", while a third added, "The fact that Adele has gone to Grenfell tower and not said a word about it just proves how amazingly sincere she is... Adele is an angel, she deserves heaven, biggest heart ever, so proud of her.”