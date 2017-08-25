Queens Of The Stone Age new song is all about 'screwing'

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age says the band’s new song ‘The Way You Used To’ is about “screwing”.“Well it’s about screwing so I guess that answers that question,” Homme admits to NME.‘The Way You Used To’ is a taste of the next Queens of the Stone Age album ‘Villains’, due in August.While Homme is happy to talk about his “fucking” new song’s meaning he is less reluctant to align the album title with the downfall of the USA under Liar in Chief Trump. “The title Villains isn’t a political statement,” he says. “It has nothing to do with Trump or any of that shit. It’s simply 1) a word that looks fantastic and 2) a comment on the three versions of every scenario: yours, mine and what actually happened… Everyone needs someone or something to rail against—their villain—same as it ever was. You can’t control that. The only thing you can really control is when you let go.”‘Villains’ was produced by Mark Ronson.‘Villains’ tracklist1. Feet Don’t Fail Me2. The Way You Used To Do3. Domesticated Animals4. Fortress5. Head Like A Haunted House6. Un-Reborn Again7. Hideaway8. The Evil Has Landed9. Villains Of Circumstance‘Villains’ will be released on 25 August 2017.

