Hanson: 'Justin Bieber's music is like a venereal disease of the ear'

Pop trio Hanson are not interested in collaborating with Justin Bieber because they think his music is like a sexually transmitted disease.

The band of brothers were asked to identify Despacito, the Baby hitmaker's collaboration with Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, during an appearance on Australia's Hit 107 FM radio station over the weekend (17-18Jun17), and when they gave up and were told they were listening to Bieber they made it clear they are not fans.

"Can I just say I'm glad I didn't know what that was?" outspoken Isaac Hanson said. "I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears, it's just ear infections. (His songs are) terrible."

"Chlamydia of the ear. It sucks," one of his bandmates added.

Justin has not responded to the group's criticisms.

The Hanson brothers have made a name for criticising their pop peers in the past - in a WENN interview back in 2011, Isaac took aim at Kings of Leon for their bad attitude.

He hammered his fellow family band for letting fans down by scrapping an entire tour following frontman Caleb Followill's decision to walk offstage midway through a show in Dallas, Texas.

"I have a hard time with musicians who act like p**cks because it just makes me mad," he said. "I just sit there and I go, 'You know what, dude, no matter whether you're in a band just surviving or you're in a bus playing stadiums, one way or another you're still among the rare breed of people that are actually getting paid to do it'.

"If you're actually making a living doing it, man, pinch yourself every day, because it goes if you don't love it... and people will eventually get p**sed off. And I'm gonna call somebody out on it - the Kings of Leon guys are running some risks. They're irritating people; you can't do that too much. Eventually the bad boy image affects fans' willingness to show up. Their fans will get bummed out."

And he urged the Followill brothers and cousin Matthew, who was born in Hanson's home state of Oklahoma, to sort out their problems or run the risk of becoming the next Oasis: "They got that too and it hurt them ultimately, because it made it hard for people to have a lot of fun at their shows - because they were worried that Noel (Gallagher) was gonna get p**sed off (and walk off)."

Oasis split in 2009 after Noel quit the band midway through a European tour, following a backstage spat with his bandmate brother Liam.