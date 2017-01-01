Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma reignite feud at Georgia concert

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma's feud is not showing any signs of slowing down after the Anaconda hitmaker appeared to slam her rap rival at a concert in Georgia over the weekend (17-18Jun17).

Minaj took the stage at Atlanta's 107.9 Birthday Bash on Sunday (18Jun17) to perform her track No Frauds, in which she hits out at Remy Ma - a day after she reignited the feud by indirectly slamming Remy after performing with rapper Fat Joe.

"Make some noise if you have a hating-a**, fraud-a** b**ch in your life," she said.

According to a now-deleted post from Remy Ma, she was no longer at the venue when Nicki slammed her.

"Do you know nobody believes you're tough like that?," she reportedly said in a video on the social media site.

The rappers picked up their long-running feud in February (17), when Nicki mocked an unnamed female hip hop star for calling herself the "Queen of Rap" in her verse on Gucci Mane's Make Love. Remy responded by releasing shETHER, in which she accused Nicki of sleeping her way to the top and having butt implants. She followed that up with a second diss track, titled Another One.

Nicki finally responded musically by releasing three songs in March (17) - taking shots at Remy directly in two of them.

Following their release, Nicki posted a lengthy note on Twitter telling her fans she has many more diss tracks ready to go and they are filled with "FACTS", before referring to her Billboard chart record - she recently tied with Aretha Franklin for the most U.S. chart hits by a woman, and Nicki is confident she's going to surpass the veteran singer very soon.

Before the release of Nicki's songs, Remy told Buzzfeed's Another Round podcast she wasn't proud of the diss tracks she recorded and wished she could have collaborated with Nicki instead.