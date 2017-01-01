Lionel Richie 'being eyed up for American Idol judging role'

Lionel Richie is reportedly being lined up to join American Idol as a new judge.

The Hello hitmaker has been on the music scene for around 50 years, first embarking on a career in music with his group the Commodores before going solo in 1982.

And it seems a stint on television could be next for the star, who turns 68 on Tuesday (20Jun17), as insiders have told TMZ that American Idol bosses are eyeing him up to lend his expertise on the next series of the singing competition.

The outlet reports producers believe Lionel’s outgoing nature and credibility make him the perfect person for the role, though his representatives have yet to comment on the rumour.

If he was offered and accepted the job he’d sit alongside already confirmed judge Katy Perry, who scored a lucrative $25 million (£20 million) deal to appear on the programme. This will make her the highest earning artist to ever grace the talent show, earning more than any man who has ever sat on the panel.

TV host and radio personality Ryan Seacrest is thought to be in the midst of signing a contract to return as host on the new version of American Idol, with TMZ recently reporting he’s set to earn between $10-15 (£8-12) million to appear alongside popstar Katy. It’s not sure who else bosses have in mind for judging roles.

The show ended its 15-season run on Fox last year (16) but will be brought back to life by ABC for the 2017/2018 season.

"American Idol is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon," president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey previously said in a statement. "ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realising their dreams."