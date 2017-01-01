Geri Horner recalls 'healing' experience recording George Michael tribute

Geri Horner found recording with George Michael’s band a “healing” experience.

The former Spice Girl, formally Geri Halliwell before her marriage to Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner, teamed up with several musicians who performed alongside the late musician to work on new song Angels in Chains.

It pays tribute to her former friend, who passed away on Christmas Day last year (25Dec16) from natural causes, and the recording session brought up a lot of feelings for Geri.

“Yes, it was very emotional. It made me realise that the power of each other, coming together, we can heal each other by just being open,” she told Billboard, noting backing singer Shirley Lewis was one of the artists involved.

“I'm in such admiration of her. She heard the demo and flew over to England, and she sang on it. She gave this amazing soul vibe - hearing her sing on this, it just blew me away. It was a very healing thing - they all cuddled each other when they saw each other.”

The single was released on Spotify on Monday morning (19Jun17) and all profits from the track will be donated to Childline, a confidential service that supports young people aged up to 18. George previously gave all the proceeds of his record Jesus to a Child to the organisation in 1996.

Discussing how her late pal will be remembered, especially during Pride Month (Jun17) celebrating the LGBTQ community, Geri explained, “I think we’ll look back at the great artist he was, the kind person he was. In the song that I wrote, right at the end of it, it goes, ‘Every young gun has their fun.’ And then it ends with (the) line, ‘Looking back the fun we had, it's freedom that he gave.’ So I think from his own mission of honesty to his humanness, you know, as a gay man I think he liberated others to free themselves.”