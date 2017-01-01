NEWS Royal Blood on course for second Number 1 album on this week Newsdesk Share with :







Brighton rockers Royal Blood are leading the way on today's Official Chart Update in the race for this week's Number 1 album.



The duo's second album How Did We Get So Dark? is currently 23,000 combined sales (physical, download and streaming equivalent sales) ahead of its nearest rival, Ed Sheeran's ÷, which is looking likely to stick around in the Top 3 this week, currently at Number 2.



Should Royal Blood hold onto their lead and secure the chart topper, it will mark Mike and Ben's second Number 1 record in the UK. Their first, self-titled LP hit the top in August 2014 and was the fastest-selling rock debut in three years.



Elsewhere in the mid-week Top 5, Canadian rock group Nickelback are new at Number 3 with their ninth studio album Feed the Machine, and Lorde’s second album Melodrama is currently at Number 5.



Fleet Foxes’ first album in six years, Crack-Up, is Top 10 bound at Number 8 in today's sales flash, ahead of Ride, who have released their first album for 21 years - Weather Diaries occupies the Number 11 slot today.



Alison Moyet, who performed on last week’s Graham Norton Show, is at 12 with her new collection Other, ahead of David Bowie live album Cracked Actor. Originally released on vinyl for Record Store Day 2017, the new CD edition lands at 15. David is also at Number 18 following The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust's gold vinyl reissue.



Americana stars Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit are at Number 16 with The Nashville Sound, while Goldie’s first full-length album in 19 years The Journey Man starts at 28, and Beth Ditto's debut solo album Fake Sugar is at 29.



Further down, UK country act Nathan Carter could bag himself a third Top 40 album with Livin' The Dream at 31, Steve Earle & Dukes’ So You Wannabe an Outlaw opens at 34, and Guns N' Roses are set for a Top 40 return with their Greatest Hits after their sold-out gigs at the Olympic Stadium (35).

