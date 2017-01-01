NEWS DJ Khaled & Rihanna’s Wild Thoughts on course for this week’s highest new singles entry Newsdesk Share with :







DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller are set to make a big splash on this week's Official Singles Chart with their new collaboration Wild Thoughts.

The track, which interpolates Santana's 1999 hit Maria Maria, is already at Number 3 on today's Official Chart Update following its release last Friday (June 16).



Rapper/producer DJ Khaled debuted at Number 1 with his Justin Bieber/Quavo/Chance the Rapper/Lil Wayne mega collab I'm The One just two months ago. Both songs feature on his upcoming album Grateful, released on June 23. The collection also features guest spots from Beyonce, Jay Z, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Calvin Harris.



Meanwhile, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's Despacito is on track for a seventh week at Number 1, while Liam Payne's Strip That Down ft. Quavo is at 2. Khaled's Wild Thoughts is currently less than 300 downloads and streaming equivalent sales behind Liam at 3.



Little Mix continue to power up the Top 40 with their latest single; Power ft. Stormzy is currently up five places to Number 8, potentially earning them their 11th Top 10 this Friday (June 23).



Camila Cabello's Crying In The Club continues to climb and could sneak in the Top 20 this week, up four spots to 19 in today's update, while Calvin Harris' brand new song Feels ft. Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean lands at 20.



Further down, Selena Gomez's Bad Liar is set to rebound back in to the Top 40, currently up 31 places to 32, and Jax Jones' new single Instruction ft. Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don opens at 37.



Finally, The Smiths' The Queen Is Dead could be returning to the Top 40 this week following a reissue on its 31st birthday. The track, which has been re-released on 12" vinyl and 7" picture disc for its anniversary, is so far at 39.

