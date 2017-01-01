Camila Cabello: 'Artists need to start uniting among each other'

Camila Cabello has urged those artists who talk about unifying the world to first work at getting on with each other.

In an interview with the BBC, the former Fifth Harmony singer opened up about her experiences with other artists in the music industry - some of which have been disappointing.

"Artists always talk about music bringing people together, but ironically I feel like a lot of the time artists are so competitive with each other in our own industry," the 20-year-old sighed. "We want to do that for the world but we don't do it between ourselves.

"I remember when I went to an awards show for the first time and I expected for everybody to be like, 'Hey how are you', but everybody was with their own team and unless you're already friends nobody really talks to each other," she explained.

"If we're trying to unify the world, why can't we just start with the room we're in?"

The Cuban-American singer's comments came as she gears up for the release of her album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. The offering is her first as a solo artist after exiting the girl group, who found fame after winning The X Factor USA in 2012, and follows her debut solo single Crying in the Club hitting shelves in May (17).

Camila's new music references the four years she spent with bandmates Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, and the challenges of growing up in the spotlight - with the songwriting process being somewhat cathartic for the star.

"I felt like this whole process really opened me up again and helped me let go of all the pain I was feeling," she shared. "(The songwriting) has definitely been therapeutic. I'd gotten disconnected from myself for a little bit because I was overwhelmed and I didn't know how to talk about my emotions anymore, I was numb."