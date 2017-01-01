Liam Gallagher slams Liam Payne's new musical direction

Liam Gallagher has slammed former One Direction star Liam Payne's new music.

The ex-Oasis rocker has been hitting headlines with his barbed comments about estranged brother Noel in recent weeks. But this weekend (17-18Jun17), Gallagher turned his attention to another subject - Strip That Down star Payne.

During an interview with Britain's The Sun on Sunday newspaper, Gallagher was asked what he thought about the One Direction stars' solo ventures. Praising Harry Styles initially, Gallagher told the publication: "I can spot a fake a mile off and Harry Styles seems like he wants to bring real music and change his direction."

"At least he’s not gone rap like the other one. How did that happen? Did they flip a coin and he said, 'Listen, I’m doing the rap one'."

It's not actually Payne who raps in debut solo single Strip That Down though - it's collaborator Quavo.

Following his remark, Gallagher admitted he is already gearing up for a backlash from One Direction fans.

"If you’re going to be silly...?people that are one dimensional, wrong direction... I wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of those One Direction fans," he stated.

It's not the first time Payne has been involved in a feud with a Gallagher. He's previously had beef with Noel, after the Wonderwall singer slammed the boyband during an interview with Esquire magazine, telling the outlet: "Does anybody give a f**k about what any of these current pop stars are up to? Who gives a s**t what f**king One Direction do? C**ksuckers, all of them in rehab by the time they’re 30."

Payne then responded during an interview with BBC Radio 1, explaining: "I didn't know it was coming out, and he came up and said, 'All right, mate? How are you doing?' I was like, 'Fine thanks, mate. Nice to meet you'. The next day I read the story and thought, 'How sad is that?' He completely dissed us. Nice to diss your fans, isn't it?

"It's sad because they (Oasis) genuinely led me to a path of singing. That's something they should be genuinely proud of. They don't think before they speak. You never know who was a fan of your music. Especially when you were as big as they were. Do it with grace. Good old Noel, bless him."