Ariana Grande thanks fans for 'wiping my tears away' after wrapping European tour

Ariana Grande thanked her fans for "wiping my tears away" in an emotional note after wrapping the European leg of her tour on Saturday (17Jun17).

The 23-year-old singer shared a lengthy message on her Instagram page, almost a month after the terrorist attack following her gig at Manchester Arena, which claimed the lives of 22 people.

Alongside a video of herself performing on the final night in Turin, Italy, Ariana wrote: "At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time. Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special!”

Following the bombing in Manchester, Ariana organised the One Love Manchester charity gig, where stars including Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Niall Horan united to raise money for the Red Cross and We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The concert raised more than $9 million (£7.3 million) for those affected by the bombing and the families of the victims, and Ariana was quick to thank her supporters for backing the cause.

“Thank you for being here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could," she added. "Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away. I'm immensely grateful!!!!"

Ariana concluded the post by writing: "I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got. See you so soon. @alfredoflores @dangerouswomantour."

The Side to Side singer also thanked her band for all their hard work during the tour, sharing a black and white shot of her musicians and writing: "You are so incredible. I love my band so so so much. Endlessly grateful for you guys."