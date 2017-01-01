Drake and Lorde among iHeartRadio Much Music Video Award winners

Drake, Ed Sheeran and Lorde were among the big winners at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday night (18Jun17).

Hotline Bling singer Drake took home two awards at the ceremony, hosted by DNCE frontman Joe Jonas and singer Alessia Cara in Toronto, Canada, for Most Buzzworthy Canadian Artist and iHeartRadio Canadian Single of the Year for his track One Dance.

Lorde, meanwhile, was honoured with the gong for iHeartRadio International Artist of the Year, and also delighted the audience at the awards by performing her new single Green Light.

Following the win, Lorde took to her Twitter to express her excitement over the award, writing: "omg (oh my God) canada THANK U (sic) FOR MY MMVA!!!! i love u can't wait to be back for tour."

Ed was named Most Buzzworthy International Artist, while Shawn Mendes took home the prize for Best Pop Video for his catchy hit Mercy. One Directioner-turned-solo artist Niall Horan was named Fan Fave International Artist or Group and also performed single Slow Hands at the event, while Justin Bieber took home the award for Fan Fave Artist or Group.

Another former band member who has recently ventured into the solo music world is Camila Cabello, who was honoured following her Fifth Harmony exit with the prize for Best New International Artist.

Picking up the gong, she dedicated it to her dad Alejandro Cabello, "because it's Father's Day."

Camila had earlier opened the awards by belting out her track Crying in the Club, surrounded by dancers, while other performances during the evening came from stars including Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Iggy, who had earlier walked the red carpet in a revealing lace-up pink gown, changed into a yellow lace-up suit for her performance of Switch, which saw her share the stage with a host of backing dancers.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Most Buzzworthy Canadian: Drake

Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group: Ed Sheeran

Best New Canadian Artist: PartyNextDoor

Best New International Artist: Camila Cabello

iHeartRadio International Artist of the Year: Lorde

iHeartRadio International Duo or Group of the Year: Imagine Dragons

iHeartRadio Canadian Single of the Year: One Dance - Drake featuring Wizkid & Kyla

Fan Fave Video: Knocking At The Door - Arkells

Fan Fave Artist or Group: Justin Bieber

Fan Fave International Artist or Group: Niall Horan

Video of the Year: R.E.D. - A Tribe Called Red featuring Yasiin Bey, Narcy, & Black Bear

Best Post-Production: Seeing Double - Sleepy Tom featuring Tonye

Best EDM/Dance Video: Venus Fly - Grimes featuring Janelle Monae

Best Director: Stadium Pow Wow - A Tribe Called Red

Best Pop Video: Mercy - Shawn Mendes

Best Rock/Alternative Video: In A World Possessed By The Human Mind - The Tragically Hip

Best Hip Hop Video: Picasso Leaning - Tasha The Amazon

Best MuchFact Video: Acid Test - River Tiber

Fan Fave Much Creator: YouTwoTV