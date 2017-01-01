Cheryl Cole pays tribute to 'amazing' dad Liam Payne on his first Father's Day

Cheryl Cole is praising boyfriend Liam Payne as an "amazing" dad on his first Father's Day (18Jun17).

The 23-year-old star and 33-year-old beauty went public with their romance at the beginning of last year (16) and welcomed their first child, son Bear, in March (17).

On Sunday, Cheryl posted a black-and-white picture of the One Direction star on Instagram, writing, "Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you."

Bear keeps Liam and Cheryl busy, but he recently revealed they have talked about expanding their family.

"We will see what happens," he told The Mirror. "We are in a routine now and loving life. We sit round with Bear, watch old films like Ritchie Rich and Stand By Me, have a laugh."

Cheryl announced the birth of Bear a day before Mother's Day (26May17) in the U.K. in a heartfelt message.

"We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival," she wrote on Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."

And earlier this month (Jun17), Liam praised Cheryl as a mother.

"Cheryl's just been amazing," he said. "She doesn't want to miss the close contact with him. And the thing people don't know is she has done it all herself. When she first got pregnant, I couldn't keep up with everything."