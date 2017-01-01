Bob Geldof's daughter Pixie weds rock star beau George Barnett

Bob Geldof beamed with pride as his daughter Pixie wed her rock star boyfriend George Barnett in Mallorca on Saturday (17Jun17).

The Boomtown Rats star, who was accompanied by actress wife Jeanne Marine, looked worlds away from his usual casual appearance in a smart suit as he waited for his 26-year-old daughter to arrive for the ceremony, held at 13th century former monastery Son Marroig on the outskirts of the picturesque town of Deia.

And despite the fact Pixie kept her family, friends and wedding guests waiting for a staggering two hours, Bob didn't let that affect the day and appeared emotional as he met his little girl out of a grey coach and helped her into the venue.

Model Pixie pulled out all the stops for the occasion, wowing in a halterneck, tiered white wedding dress, teamed with a white veil and bridal bouquet.

She was helped with her gorgeous gown by bridesmaids including fellow model Daisy Lowe and fashionista Alexa Chung, who were all clad in off the shoulder peach floral gowns.

Other famous faces at the nuptials included One Direction stars Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, who looked in good spirits as they enjoyed a glass of champagne ahead of watching Pixie walk down the aisle.

Clash bassist Paul Simonon also attended, while Pixie's late sister Peaches' widower Thomas Cohen was seen arriving alongside his two sons and the bride's sister Fifi Robertson.

Pixie and George exchanged vows in an open air marble folly, according to the Daily Mail Online, with the ceremony taking around half an hour.

Following the nuptials, guests made their way outside to 70 tables set up in the grounds, where they were treated to a lavish meal and night of live music.

Pixie and These New Puritans rocker George started dating in 2012, with the stunning beauty telling Elle magazine in 2013 that she felt her boyfriend was "The One".