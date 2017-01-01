NEWS Ashanti launches foul-mouthed rant at crew after video malfunction at gig Newsdesk Share with :







Ashanti reportedly launched a foul-mouthed rant at her crew after a technical malfunction interrupted her show on Thursday night (15Jun17).



The singer was performing at the R&B Jam Series, held at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo, when the incident occurred.



As she performed her song Baby in front of a video screen, Ashanti halted the performance halfway through, and ordered the board to be turned off, according to TMZ.com.



She is then said to have turned to her aides and yelled: "What the f**k they doing back there?"



However, a representative for the star denied it was anything to do with the production staff, telling the outlet it was a technical issue with the video screen was causing interference with her in-ear monitors and her choreography for the gig.



Ashanti has been in the limelight since she dropped her eponymous debut album in 2002, with the record earning her a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album and a Guinness World Record for becoming the fastest selling debut female artist.



She has yet to replicate the success of her first record with later offerings, but said during an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine that her upcoming single Lose Yourself is indicative of a change in direction when it comes to her musical sound.



"This new song is completely different," she told the publication. "Let's just say, with me and Ja (Rule, her frequent collaborator) knowing each other for over 15 years, when I played him the record, he was like, 'Whos that? Yo that’s you?'



He made me start the record over! He was like, 'Oh my gosh, you gotta put that out tonight.' It's safe to say that it's very different and so dope. It's really a nice change. It's current, it's urgent. When you do put the two together, you're like, 'Damn it does sound like Ashanti, but something new, something 2017’."

