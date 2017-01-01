Taylor Swift keen to 'boost new beau's career'

Taylor Swift is reportedly working hard to help her new boyfriend break into Hollywood.

The popstar has been linked to British actor Joe Alwyn after the pair were spotted together in Taylor’s hometown of Nashville not long ago.

As her beau visits her in the U.S., it’s thought the singer has been busy organising meetings that could possibly help boost his career Stateside.

“Taylor loves spending time with Joe and is determined to help him with his career,” an insider told Britain’s Closer magazine. “She’s already arranged a line-up of castings for the 26-year-old, including a part on a major TV series.

“She also wants him to meet up with her close friend Lena Dunham, as well as a host of other producers, agents and casting directors.”

This is the latest showbiz romance for the Bad Blood singer, who previously dated the likes of Thor star Tom Hiddleston and musicians Calvin Harris and Harry Styles.

But it’s thought Taylor, 27, has taken on board the experience from her previous relationships and is keen to take a different approach this time.

“She wants to help his (Joe’s) career, but she doesn’t want to live out the romance in the spotlight like she did with Tom. This time it’ll be behind closed doors,” the source added.

Many fans speculated that Taylor's and Tom's romance was a PR stunt, especially when the British star wore a tank top with ‘I love T.S.’ on it during a beach getaway with fellow celebrities including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds last summer (16).

However, Tom insisted their love was real and opened up about the famous piece of clothing during a chat with GQ earlier this year (17), insisting it was just a “joke” to protect him from getting sunburnt.