Bruce Springsteen to make Broadway debut

Bruce Springsteen has Broadway in his sights and he could be appearing as soon as this autumn.

The New York Post has reported that the Boss will play an eight-week run starting in the fall at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

According to sources, Springsteen wanted to play a stripped down, more intimate show, which could mean it is a solo performance with no E-Street Band, and that he has always wanted to play on Broadway. The owners of the theater, which only has 975 seats, also gave him a great deal with no rent for eight weeks.

There is also a rumor that Springsteen may be working on a Broadway musical based on his memoir, Born to Run.

Springsteen seems to be happiest when he is performing and a fall start for this run would put him back in the spotlight. His last full show was February 25 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

