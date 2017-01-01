Janet Jackson and estranged husband reunite in court

Janet Jackson reunited with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana in court in London for the first round of their divorce proceedings earlier this week (ends16Jun17).

The couple hit headlines in April (17) amid rumours of a split, just three months after welcoming a son, Eissa, in January (17), and Janet confirmed the separation in May (17).

On Thursday (15Jun17), the former couple was together again for a divorce hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice. According to Eonline.com, they met with Justice Anna Pauffley for several hours. Janet was reportedly "in good spirits" when she left, while Al Mana appeared "somber."

Janet confirmed the split in a candid video post online on 1 May (17). Meanwhile, the Nasty hitmaker is preparing to get back to work and hit the road, resuming the postponed Unbreakable World Tour, which has now been renamed.

"I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second," she said in the clip. "Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

She then added, "I'm so excited, you guys, so excited. I decided to change the name of the tour - State of the World Tour. It's not about politics, it's about people, the world, relationships and just love... I cannot wait to see you on stage. September 7th."

Janet postponed the Unbreakable World Tour in April, 2016 to start a family with her third husband. She and Wissam tied the knot in 2012. She was also previously married to James DeBarge and Rene Elizondo, Jr.

It has also been rumoured Janet is in negotiations with bosses at streaming service Netflix to star in a 10-part documentary series, which will give fans a unique look into the Control singer's intimate world as she juggles first-time motherhood, resumes her tour and copes with the fallout of her split.