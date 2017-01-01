Liam Payne and The Who to lead Grenfell Tower charity single

Simon Cowell has reportedly recruited One Direction star Liam Payne and The Who for his new charity single to benefit the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze tragedy.

Lily Allen, Emeli Sande, Stormzy, Craig David, and James Arthur will also be among the all-stars involved in the fundraiser.

The singers will perform segments of Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water this weekend for the single, which will be released on Monday (19Jun17), according to The Sun.

Cowell pledged to help the victims of the London fire disaster after watching news of the blaze unfold on TV in the U.S., where the music and TV mogul is currently shooting America's Got Talent, on Wednesday (14Jun17).

"I am watching the footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking," Simon, who produced the charity single Everybody Hurts for the victims of the Haiti earthquake in 2010, tweeted on Thursday (15Jun17).

"We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight."

Announcing his initial all-star line-up on Friday (16Jun17), Cowell revealed he is hoping to secure more big names for the studio session, which will take place on Sunday.

"Until that last note has been finished, we will not be off the phone," he says. "We started 24 hours ago and already we're getting calls coming in, mainly from Brits. A lot of London artists, people like Skepta, Stormzy, Emile Sande, The London Community Gospel Choir, all wanted to be involved."

A Band Aid-style video of the stars recording the charity single at Sarn Studios, which is less than a mile away from Grenfell Tower, will also be shot and released next week.

So far police have confirmed 30 people died in the blaze and that number is likely to rise as firemen continue to investigate the tragedy.

Cowell reveals he chose Simon & Garfunkel's classic ballad for the fundraiser after checking through the lyrics of a handful of possible covers.

"You've got to be really sensitive about what we do here," he tells The Sun. "We listened to a lot of songs and with this, you kind of want do to something where you feel the people involved in this are sending a message to them, as well as raising money, so it felt like the right thing to do."