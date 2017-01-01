Jada Pinkett Smith attacks Tupac biopic filmmakers over inaccuracies

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has attacked the filmmakers behind new Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me for the way they have depicted her relationship with the late rapper.

The film, starring Demetrius Shipp, Jr. and Kat Graham as Tupac and Jada, was released on Friday (16Jun17) - what would have been the rapper’s 46th birthday - and though the critics are raving, The Matrix Reloaded star is far from impressed.

In a series of tweets sent out on Friday, she wrote: "Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth."

Jada then detailed the inaccuracies in the movie, stating: "Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book... Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career."

"I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request," she added. "We never had an argument backstage."

And Jada admits the "reimagining of my relationship to Pac" has been "deeply hurtful".

However, the actress, who became one of Shakur's closest friends when they attended Baltimore's School of Arts in Maryland together, insists she still thinks the stars of the new biopic deserve credit for their performances, adding: "Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both."

Jada ended her social media rant by wishing her late friend a happy birthday, adding, "you are cradled in my heart for eternity. I love you."