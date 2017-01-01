Lily Allen accuses authorities of dishonesty over Grenfell Tower death toll

Lily Allen has accused London authorities of being dishonest about the real death toll from the Grenfell Tower fire.

The 32-year-old singer appeared on Britain's Channel 4 News to discuss the tragedy, which so far officials have confirmed has claimed the lives of at least 17 people.

But the outspoken star insisted during the interview with news presenter Jon Snow that the actual figure is much higher.

"If we are talking about bringing reality into these people's lives, I think what people would really like is a more honest count of how many people have actually died in this event, how many people have been killed," she said. "I feel like the government are trying to micro manage people's grieving here. I have never in my entire life seen an event like this were the death count has been downplayed by the mainstream media.

"Seventeen? I'm sorry but I am hearing from people the figure is much closer to 150 - and that many of those people are children.They are off-the-record numbers I have been given from policemen and from firemen."

Snow then attempted to explain that the final death toll is expected to be significantly higher, given that it's a difficult task to identify remains and calculate how many people were killed in the blaze.

But Allen retorted: "Why is that not coming out now? I don't understand."

The interview then came to a brisk end.

Later, the Smile star took to her Twitter page to tell fans that her scheduled appearance on political debate show Newsnight had been axed following her controversial comments.

"I'm sad to say @ BBCNewsnight just cancelled me for tonight's show. They have someone from the council coming on instead," she wrote.

Earlier in her Channel 4 interview, Allen, who lives in the Notting Hill area in which the tower is located, explained that local residents have a lot of anger towards the council and how they have dealt with things after the tragedy.

"The humanitarian effort on the ground here, the volunteering, which is being led by community leaders and volunteers, it is not being led by the council, it's being run by the people of this community," she said.

"It is chaotic, they don't have any experience of it and I think it's actually playing into the hands of the Government because once these people's hope turns to anger, they have got a real problem on their hands."