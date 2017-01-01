Geri Halliwell: 'George Michael critiqued my music... and my men'

Geri Halliwell relied on pal George Michael's advice when it came to her music and her men.

The former Spice Girl was extremely close to the singer, who took her under his wing when she left the famous girl group in 1998.

George passed away in his sleep on 25 December (16) at the age of 53. And to honour her late pal, Geri is releasing song Angels In Chains on 23 June - two days before what would have been George's 54th birthday.

In an interview with British newspaper The Mirror, the 44-year-old revealed the Careless Whisper singer played a key role in all aspects of her life, including her romantic prospects.

“I’d always want to get his critique and approval,” she told the publication. “There were two things I used to bring around for him: first, the latest song I’d written, to see what he thought. Sometimes he’d think it was good, and sometimes he wouldn’t.

“I’d also bring around my then boyfriend, to see what he thought of them. He would always give me a debrief afterwards and tell me exactly what he thought of them: music and boyfriends.”

The mother of two children, daughter Bluebell, 11, and Montague, four months, added he had given her husband of two years, Formula 1 boss Christian Horner, his seal of approval, and was “kind and sweet” about him.

“When I got married, I got people to donate to Great Ormond Street Hospital. George gave the biggest donation. Very, very big. I just thought, what a kind, generous person," she recalled. “I want the world to know what a great man he was, and really focus on that,” she added.

Geri's new single will get its first spin on BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans's show on Monday. All proceeds from the single, which features George’s backing singers and was produced by Chris Porter, his producer of more than 30 years, will go to the charity Childline.