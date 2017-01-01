Jay Z fuels Beyonce birth speculation by skipping Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

Jay Z fuelled rumours that Beyonce has given birth to their twins as he missed his Songwriters Hall of Fame induction on Thursday night (15Jun17).

The 47-year-old musician, real name Shawn Carter, was honoured at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City, where he became the first rapper inducted into the prestigious institution.

However, despite reportedly having planned to attend, Jay skipped the event - doing little to dispel the claims that he and wife Beyonce may have already welcomed their twins into the world.

Sources also told E! News that he was spotted heading into a Los Angeles hospital alongside five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Despite missing the ceremony, Jay took to Twitter to thank his musical influencers in several lengthy posts.

"Thank you to all the people that have inspired me," he wrote, before citing names such as Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg. Realising he had forgotten to give shout outs to some of his biggest influencers, Jay later wrote: "Okay I'm done. I'm deleting this app in the morning. S**t is impossible to get right. I promise I'm not drunk... Wow. I just realised how many fresh people the culture has... Too many..Fab, black people really magic. Mac Miller nice too though."

Meanwhile, former U.S. president Barack Obama filmed a video introduction ahead of Jay Z's award presentation to Jon Platt, the boss of Warner/Chappell Music, who accepted the award on the rapper's behalf, with many speculating that he may have revealed the gender of the twins in his message.

"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters although he's going to have me beat once those two twins show up," Obama said in the video. "Jay you have been inspiring in making me want to be active in my retirement just like you've been in yours."

However, Obama could have just been referring to Jay and Beyonce's eldest child Blue.

Jay's mother-in-law Tina Knowles was among the stars congratulating the musician on his honour, writing on Twitter: "Congrats to my amazing Son in law on this very prestigious award. Not only does he have 21 Grammys but now he's being inducted into the songwriters Hall of Fame! Go on Shawn Carter (damn spellcheck) with your bad self !!"