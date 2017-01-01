Karrueche Tran wins five-year restraining order against ex Chris Brown

Actress Karrueche Tran has won a five-year restraining order extension against her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown after testifying in court on Thursday (15Jun17).

The 29-year-old testified in a Los Angeles courthouse just weeks after the trial was postponed on 23 May (17), when she failed to appear for a hearing due to a filming schedule conflict on her new U.S. TV show Claws.

However, the delay did not hurt her case - the judge overseeing her complaint ruled in her favour after she outlined years of alleged physical and verbal abuse from Brown.

Tran claimed she received multiple threatening communications from the Loyal hitmaker following the end of their four-year on-and-off relationship in 2015.

"I'm not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I'm there I will make you hate me even more, don't be anywhere I'm out in public, I'm going to ban you from all events," Brown allegedly wrote in a text to her.

Karrueche also alleged Chris requested she return money and the diamond rings he gave her following their break-up, and when she refused, more menacing texts were sent her way.

"B**ch I will beat the s**t out of you", he is accused of writing in one message, "I promise you I will make your life hell," he allegedly declared in another.

Tran also claimed Brown, who was convicted of felony assault in 2009 after attacking his then-girlfriend Rihanna, was physically violent towards her and beat her up.

Following the testimony, the judge sided with Karrueche and extended the temporary restraining order she initially filed against the singer in February (17) for five more years.

Chris was not present in the courtroom on Thursday and the judge refused to let him listen to his ex's testimony via phone.