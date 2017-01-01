Katy Perry's Witness World Wide online experiment a huge hit

Katy Perry's Witness World Wide online experiment was a big hit on YouTube - fans from more than 190 countries tuned in to watch the singer live her life.

The Roar star became the focus of an online series all about her life to promote the release of her new album Witness, and the initiative generated over 49 million views.

The 96-hour online phenomenon in partnership with YouTube kicked off on Thursday (08Jun17), and featured Katy documenting every minute of every day over the weekend via a live streamed global event.

The project featured the singer chatting about feminism and politics, and introducing fans to celebrity friends like James Corden, Sia, Anna Kendrick, and America Ferrera.

The live stream event culminated with an exclusive treat for 1,000 lucky fans who were able to attend a Los Angeles concert, which was broadcast live and exclusively on YouTube. Katy signified the end of the live stream by ceremoniously pulling a massive plug from the stage.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the success of this unique and surprising event and are honoured to have supported Katy’s ambitious, creative vision," Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube says. "It was truly remarkable to watch Katy share herself with the world and we admire her openness, honesty, and engagement with fans on YouTube throughout the entire 96-hour live stream."

Daniels also reveals Witness World Wide Headquarters was outfitted with 41 robotic cameras throughout the space, and while watching from Katy’s YouTube channel, fans could view from one of five camera angles at any given moment.

"With such a view into her world, fans engaged with Katy through live YouTube comments, asking wide-ranging questions from the meaning behind her new songs to who was pictured in the frames in the bathroom," a spokesman adds. "The nine-room space included a sunken living room, kitchen, dining room, meditation loft, glam room, jungle gym, Katy’s bedroom, rainbow terrace, and blogger room. Also a staple of the house, Nugget, Katy’s dog."

Celebrity highlights included a yoga session with Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and a live streamed dinner party featuring Katy, Sia, Anna Kendrick, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, and burlesque star Dita Von Teese.