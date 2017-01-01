Rita Ora volunteers to help victims of Grenfell Tower fire

Rita Ora volunteered to help sort through donations for victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze on Wednesday (14Jun17).

A number of celebrities took to social media in the aftermath to encourage their followers to donate clothing, food, water, and other supplies to sites near the fire to help those who had lost their homes in the shocking blaze, which broke out in the west London apartment building in the early hours of the morning.

Rita went a step further and headed down to one of the locations herself, and she shared a picture of herself en route on Snapchat and encouraged her followers to join her.

"On my way to rugby club walker road to help out – please come and help if you can. Love Rita,” she wrote.

Videos and pictures taken by onlookers show the 26-year-old, wearing a baggy white top and red sweatpants, sorting through the donations and putting similar items together in rubbish bags. She could also be seen loading bottles of water and food into vans.

Earlier in the day, she had revealed she had a personal connection to the apartment block.

"This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening," she wrote on Twitter. "My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block - I want to do all I can do to help.

“Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London."

The singer isn't the only star who made an appearance near the site - Adele was spotted attending Wednesday night’s vigil, comforting those affected by the blaze which killed 12 people and injured dozens more, although this figure is expected to rise.