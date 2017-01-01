Lorde: 'I found fame and criticism of my looks overwhelming'

Lorde has admitted criticism of her looks "rocked" the singer following the global success of her first album.

The music star confessed in a new interview that she was really affected by the online criticism she received after her 2013 debut single Royals topped the charts when she was just 16 years old.

Lorde, who is about to release Melodrama, the follow-up to her 2013 debut Pure Heroine, revealed she faced negative comments about her looks and body.

“It rocked my foundations and could have f**ked me, you know?" she told NME magazine. “I remember being made aware of my looks and my body in a way that I had never been.

“I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favourite people to number one, and they were like, ‘F**k her, she’s got really far apart eyes’... Just weird s**t like that. But I was able to return to my family and shelter against that and get to where I am now. I feel so comfortable in myself.”

Now a music veteran at just 20, New Zealand-born Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, also explained to the British publication that experiencing success so early was challenging, and she "sucked at being famous".

“When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago," she sighed. “If anything, I’ve slowly been getting less famous since Royals was really big. Which is totally cool for me… I suck at being famous.”

The singer, who weathered technical difficulties during her performance at Tennessee's Bonnaroo festival on Sunday (11Jun17), promised a "new level of frankness" with her forthcoming release.

“The first record was ‘we’ and ‘us’. And this record is ‘I’. The focus does close in,” she said.