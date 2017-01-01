Ice Cube awarded star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ice Cube has been a multi-threat in entertainment, starting as a member of the group N.W.A., moving on to a successful solo career and a great deal of work in TV and film including the Barbershop. Friday, 21 Jump Street and Ride Along franchises.On Monday (June 12), that all around career was recognized as Ice Cube received the 2,614th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Speaking on his behalf during the ceremony were Dub C and director John Singleton while the crowd included the other members of N.W.A., Russell Simmons and others. The day was run by Leron Gubler, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, who looked like the last person who would be saying the names of some of the rap albums and songs mentioned.The ceremony starts about 20 minutes into the video.

VVN Music