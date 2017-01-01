Camila Cabello: 'Fifth Harmony's new song is pretty cool'

Pop star Camila Cabello has given her former Fifth Harmony bandmates' first single since her exit the thumbs up.

The singer abruptly quit the girl group in December (16) to embark on a solo career, and earlier this month (Jun17), remaining members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane Hansen debuted their new song Down, the first Fifth Harmony track not to feature Cabello - and she approves.

"I've heard some snippets of it," she told AMP Radio. "I haven't had a chance to hear the whole thing, but I thought it was pretty cool."

Camila previously opened up about how her departure from the band had turned messy, amid allegations she had informed her fellow musicians of her decision to leave via her representative, and although the 20-year-old insisted that wasn't how it happened, the dispute is something she's still saddened by.

"Obviously I wish it wouldn't have been like that because I just, you know, (want) peace," she explained.

However, the Crying in the Club hitmaker has no regrets about walking away from the band.

"I wish the best for them and I'm sure they're going to kill it and I'm super happy making my own music," she added.

Camila is currently putting the finishing touches to her debut solo album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., which is set for release in September (17).

Meanwhile, Fifth Harmony are also working on new material, the follow-up to last year's (16) 7/27.

Normani recently admitted their first album as a quartet "means more" to the girls than anything they have released in the past, because they've all grown as artists.

"We were creatively involved this time around," she told Billboard. "We co-wrote more than half of our album. So it means more."