Chrissy Teigen 'definitely' open to adoption

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen is seriously considering adoption to expand her family with husband John Legend.

The couple, which has been open about its fertility struggles, welcomed daughter Luna via in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in April, 2016, but Chrissy spent much of her first year as a mother battling post-partum depression.

The beauty has always loved the idea of having a big family, and although Chrissy really enjoyed her pregnancy, she and John are open to other paths to parenthood.

"I would definitely adopt or have foster children," she tells America's Marie Claire magazine. "But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared (of having post-partum depression again), but I don't know. It couldn't be any worse than it was - could it?"

Chrissy went public with her post-partum problems in a candid essay for Glamour magazine in March (17) and as she prepared to celebrate Luna's first birthday in April (17), the model admitted she was finally starting to feel like her old self again.

"When I was in the midst of everything, I could never imagine myself on the other side of it," she told Refinery29. "Now, I'm able to look at September, October, November, December, and shake my head at how dark and crazy of a period it was.

"Unfortunately, you can only really do that when you're out of it. There's no other way to explain it. And there's no better feeling than being out of it."

Meanwhile, in her new cover interview for Marie Claire, the model, who is known for her brutal honesty on social media, shed a little too much light on one of the bedroom moves she will no longer do with John.

Asked if there's a part of her body the singer has never seen, she recalled a funny story in which she held nothing back.

"John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, 'John's never seen my butthole,'" Chrissy smiled. "And John says, 'Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.' I was like, 'We are never doing it doggy style again!'"