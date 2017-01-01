Coldplay debut new app designed by Brian Eno

Coldplay have recruited veteran rocker Brian Eno to create a mobile app to enhance the sound of their new track Hypnotised.

The Viva la Vida hitmakers announced the release of Coldplay : Hypnotised via social media on Wednesday (14Jun17), urging fans to download the companion app for free to use during their live shows.

The program was developed by former Roxy Music star Eno and his collaborator Peter Chilvers, and is based on their own Bloom app, which allows users to create elaborate patterns and unique melodies simply by tapping on the screen of their device.

Coldplay : Hypnotised is designed to detect when the band's new single is played, prompting it to generate a new melody based on the tune's piano motif, reports Pitchfork.com.

Announcing the news online, the stars write, "Hello everyone. Our great friends Brian Eno and Peter Chilvers have created a beautiful app for the song Hypnotised...

"The app has two purposes: first, if you're going to one of our shows, please play the app when we play the song Hypnotised - it will sound magical. Second, wherever you happen to be, the app will work really well while the song Hypnotised is playing on another device."

Coldplay are currently gearing up for the release of their Kaleidoscope EP, on which Hypnotised features, at the end of the month (Jun17).

Fans will get a chance to test out the app at one of the 40 remaining dates on the band's A Head Full of Dreams Tour. Coldplay will play a show in Leipzig, Germany on Wednesday before wrapping up the European leg of the concert series in Paris, France on 18 July (17). They will then head to North America to perform gigs in Canada and the U.S. before wrapping up the entire tour in San Diego, California on 8 October (17).