Britney Spears kisses boyfriend onstage in Taiwan

Britney Spears locked lips with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after he was walked on a leash across the stage in Taiwan on Tuesday night (13Jun17).

The Stronger singer brings a member of the audience onto the stage during every Las Vegas show as part of her raunchy Freakshow segment and her celebrity guests have included Colton Haynes and Backstreet Boys' Howie Dorough.

On Tuesday, during her first ever show in Taipei, she got her boyfriend Sam involved. He was brought onto the stage, where he was strapped into a studded harness, which was attached to a leash that Britney held as he walked on all fours and was playfully spanked by her dancers.

Every so often, he would be ushered back onto his feet and the dancers would hold his arms above his head as Britney danced suggestively around him. At the end of the segment, Britney pulled her ear microphone down so they could have a quick smooch as the crowd went wild.

"Everybody give it up for my boyfriend Sam!" she yelled, and as he walked away, she flicked up both her middle fingers to the audience.

Britney and Sam met on the set of her music video Slumber Party and they were first spotted together in November (16). He joined her when her tour kicked off in Japan last week (end11Jun17) and she shared a picture of them sightseeing in matching pale pink outfits.

"Look who came to see me in Japan @samasghari great matching duo !!!!!!!" she wrote besides the snap of them posing in the middle of a street. He shared the same photo and wrote, "Exploring (Japan) with my lioness."

Britney's tour continues in the Philippines on Thursday (15Jun17) before stopping in Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore and Tel Aviv, Israel. She returns to her residency show Piece of Me at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas in August.