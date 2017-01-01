Neil Young to release unused 70s album ‘Hitchhiker’

Long forgotten unreleased Neil Young songs from a 10 day session in 1976 will finally be released as the album ‘Hitchhiker’.Young recorded the songs from ‘Hitchhiker’ live and in one take on August 11, 1976 with producer David Briggs in Malibu. Many of the songs from ‘Hitchhiker’ were released on Young albums over the next five years although the title track was svaed until 2010 when it first appeared on ‘Le Noise’.Two of the songs ‘Hawaii’ and ‘Give Me Strength’ will be released for the first time on ‘Hitchhiker’.Hitchhiker Track Listing1. Pocahontas (released on Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)2. Powderfinger (released on Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)3. Captain Kennedy (released on Hawks and Doves, 1980)4. Hawaii (unreleased)5. Give Me Strength (unreleased)6. Ride My Llama (released on Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)7. Hitchhiker (released on Le Noise, 2010)8. Campaigner (released on Decade, 1977)9. Human Highway (released on Comes A Time, 1978)10. The Old Country Waltz (released on American Stars N Bars, 1977)

