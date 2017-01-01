Kehlani boots fan from concert for hurling insult

Singer Kehlani had a disrespectful fan removed from the crowd during a Monday night (12Jun17) show in Tucson, Arizona.

The R&B star alerted security after a member of the audience yelled "Kyrie" at the stage - a reference to the Grammy-nominee's ex-boyfriend, basketball player Kyrie Irving, and the 22-year-old clearly didn't appreciate the shout out.

The You Should be Here hitmaker had previously received intense backlash on social media after rumours emerged last year (16) suggesting she had cheated on the Cleveland Cavaliers sportsman with Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor.

In video footage of the concert incident, Kehlani asks for the house lights to be turned on and calls on other audience members to point out the offending attendee.

"Get the f**k out this concert, b**ch!" Kehlani says in the clip, before calling for security guards. "Y'all better be loyal to me in this b**ch. Point 'em out (sic)."

"We don't play that stupid a** s**t up in here," she continues. "C'mon, Kyrie will whoop your f**king a**."

She then refers to Irving, who she is now believed to be on good terms with, as "my best friend".

The heavy criticism surrounding her alleged love triangle led Kehlani to attempt suicide, after which she was hospitalised and placed on a psychiatric hold. However, the headlines surrounding her health stirred even more negative attention online, with many poking fun at the star's mental state.

On Tuesday (13Jun17), Kehlani took to Instagram to defend her behavior at the Tucson show. In the lengthy post, she delved into the affect that the online abuse has had on her.

She explained, "After a year of being tormented, harassed, people sending me death threats/showing up to festivals in jerseys throwing s**t at me and chanting names, bullying my family in school, at the grocery store, walking down the street, s**t that I never even SPOKE on (sic) because I dealt with my problems like an adult ON MY OWN for once...I finally stood up for myself."

"After a year of depression and therapy, moving away to a new city because of it, i FINALLY STOOD UP FOR MYSELF," she continued. "I've held concerts where when they screamed a name at me I ran off, had a panic attack and cried. I'm finally confident, fearless and unashamed."